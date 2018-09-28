This Restaurant Serves Excellent Mangalorean Vegetarian & Seafood Delicacies

Ferry Wharf is bound to win your heart with its Goan vibe. It's a cosy place, and the fish and seafood are very good, a lot of it is made on the grill. This hidden gem is quietly tucked away at Reclamation Bandra, just a short distance from Lilavati Hospital. Mangalorean vegetarian and Mangalorean seafood menu set this restaurant apart from other restaurants. Plus, the owners of this cafe are Mangalorean, and they make sure you get exceptional service and culinary masterpieces. Are you a vegetarian? They have you covered there too. Being a vegetarian, I could probably eat their food every day for the rest of my life. My recommendations are Sol Kadhi, cauliflower fry, aloo tikki, potato ghee roast, neer dosa, prawns pepper fry, and Special Surmai fish curry. They serve vegetarian, fish, mutton, chicken, clams, and prawns thali also, which is quite pocket-friendly.