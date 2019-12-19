Bandra Now Has Its Own Lavish European Eatery!

Visited the Little Door the other night in Bandra for a cute and quiet dinner date. They have some of the best Mediterranean and European dishes! The ambience was just right, giving a date feel with dim lighting. They have a decently big sitting area outdoor and relatively smaller one indoors, also houses a section on the top which can be used for private events too. I started off by ordering my all-time favourite berried treasure sangria followed by the Bombiliya (Italian styled fried Bombay duck) and Kalmarakia Fritos (original Greek squids) and Lil Baconings (bacon wrapped pork sausages). All the starters were simply delicious and I enjoyed them till the last bite! For the main course, we had the Lambonioni (roasted shoulder lamb with rosemary and onion sauce accompanied with buttered parsley rice and tomato salad) and the champagne tortellini (a yummy filling of crab meat, roast garlic, poached shrimp in lovely champagne mushroom cream sauce)! I would definitely recommend a seafood and pork lover to try the dishes I had as they were out of this world and my taste buds thoroughly enjoyed the various flavours! Lastly, we ended our meal by ordering 2 desserts (the Berry Cheesecake and Baileys Tiramisu In a Jar) but were not very impressed with them as they lacked basic taste or were just too sweet and not made properly. Upon inquiring they mentioned that they outsource their desserts but I would definitely recommend a place that makes such awesome food to even start baking their own desserts! The hygiene of the place was also good and the staff very courteous and helpful. We thank our server Mr Bennetto for taking very good care of us!