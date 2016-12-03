This Bandra Bar Is Also A Co-Working Space, A Library And A Gaming Centre

Situated in the happening Doolally lane, Door No. 1 is a retro, R&B themed bar cum working space cum games parlour of sorts. Yes, it’s an all-in-one sort of a deal. The owners prefer to call it home because here, you can be at ease, without putting on the pretense of fanciness.

Not very big when it comes to size but charming nonetheless, Door No. 1 has three sections – the bar and eatery, a small mezzanine where a PlayStation is stationed along with books and the area below has a meeting room. A retro bar, it has a good music selection and surprisingly you can talk despite the music playing in the background. One of those places you can go for first dates, we say. Not too big on drinking and dancing the night away? Order a coffee and enjoy a day working out of here with free wifi and access to the meeting room and the PlayStation area.