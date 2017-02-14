We’ve found a cute shop in Bandra West that is a hidden reservoir of over 100 kinds of paper and all things stationary named aptly Veerat Paper Bazar.
This Paper & Stationery Shop Near Bandra Station Is Perfect For Your DIY Projects
All The Paper In The World
Veerat Paper Shop is a cute hole in the wall on the same road as Bandra station. Once we entered the shop, we found shelves lined with paper on both sides of the shop. Though it’s a tiny shop it has two floors full of stationary. We found stock of colourful and lovely ribbons, DIY model making supplies like fake grass, landscape miniatures and other 3D model making supplies for a school or college project.
If you’re an art student, this shop is a saviour as one can buy things in bulk and it won’t cost you as much as you’d end up spending in other high-end stationery stores.
What We Love
All the paper that they sell. They have aptly called themselves a paper bazaar as they really do have all kinds of paper, sheets, and wrapping paper. The shelves are line with trays of paper of all sizes. We found gorgeous handmade, metallic {golden and silver}, velvet, designer, textured and other sorts of paper. Starting at INR 15 for a small A5 size sheet, INR 35 for a normal sized sheet and INR 45 for their biggest size, one can buy whatever size they want. Our favourite picks included the animal-inspired sheets, the intricately designed transparent coloured sheets with golden outlines and the aztec ones all priced cheaply at INR 15.
They also have other stationary supplies and craft stuff upstairs. From adhesives, colourful tapes, beautiful beads and even cute little sets of stick-on fabric adhesives sheets for pasting on the wall – it’s a gold mine for all the DIY lovers.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re feeling crafty and want to spend a lazy afternoon with DIY kit, just head to Veerat Paper and hoard up on your quirky and dreamy supplies. Pick up a cute owl inspired paper sheet, wrap a pretty gift for your friend and pat yourself on the back for the adorable wrapping selection.
