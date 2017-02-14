This Paper & Stationery Shop Near Bandra Station Is Perfect For Your DIY Projects

Veerat Paper Shop is a cute hole in the wall on the same road as Bandra station. Once we entered the shop, we found shelves lined with paper on both sides of the shop. Though it’s a tiny shop it has two floors full of stationary. We found stock of colourful and lovely ribbons, DIY model making supplies like fake grass, landscape miniatures and other 3D model making supplies for a school or college project.

If you’re an art student, this shop is a saviour as one can buy things in bulk and it won’t cost you as much as you’d end up spending in other high-end stationery stores.