A New Cafe On Carter Road Serves Fudge Sandwiches & Fudge Milkshakes

Dessert Parlours

Oh! Fudge

Bandra West, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sea Spray General Store, Near Shree AmrutI CHS, Khar Danda, Carter Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Love fudge and everything in, out and around it? Then the newest café in Bandra, Oh Fudge! might make you happier than the fact that the new year is coming up.

Choc-A-Block

In 2016, we loved and called for the deliciousness that is made by Oh Fudge, eggless and homemade fudge made all-ways, with nuts, without, cinnamon, coffee, caramel, or without.

Taking the same concept, they’ve started the Oh Fudge café on Carter Road, which is a very small place, with a high top counter and bar stools. The ‘fudge bar’ is where all the magic happens, and you can make your own fudge. Choose your choice of fudge, the toppings or flavours you would like, and get this – get a fudge milkshake, sundae or fudge sandwich made from it {or have it plain}.

You should look out for their dark chocolate mint milkshake and hazelnut fudge sundae. Each shake, sandwich or sundae only costs INR 150.

They also also free WiFi in case you want to have a fudge sandwich in your lunch break.

So, We’re Saying…

Visit the cafe for some goodies, or call home the classic fudges in a jar from their website here.

Other Outlets

Oh! Fudge

Colaba, Mumbai
4.1

14(1), Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Opp. Camy Wafers, Colaba Market Main Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Oh! fudge

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.2

11, Panchsheel Heights, 90 Feet Road, Opp. Vodafone Store, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

