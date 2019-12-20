A New Cafe On Carter Road Serves Fudge Sandwiches & Fudge Milkshakes

In 2016, we loved and called for the deliciousness that is made by Oh Fudge, eggless and homemade fudge made all-ways, with nuts, without, cinnamon, coffee, caramel, or without.

Taking the same concept, they’ve started the Oh Fudge café on Carter Road, which is a very small place, with a high top counter and bar stools. The ‘fudge bar’ is where all the magic happens, and you can make your own fudge. Choose your choice of fudge, the toppings or flavours you would like, and get this – get a fudge milkshake, sundae or fudge sandwich made from it {or have it plain}.

You should look out for their dark chocolate mint milkshake and hazelnut fudge sundae. Each shake, sandwich or sundae only costs INR 150.

They also also free WiFi in case you want to have a fudge sandwich in your lunch break.