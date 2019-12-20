Be A Tourist In Your Own City And Enjoy The Serene Calm Of Banganga Tank

The Banganga Tank is an ancient water tank which is part of the Walkeshwar Temple Complex in Malabar Hill. After reaching Walkeshwar, take a taxi to the Tank. You’ll reach a point beyond which taxis will not ply, Then, walk down the stairs till you see the tank’s expanse in front of you.



The Tank was built in 1127 AD. On the day we visited, it was a cool windy day and the tank was a surprisingly good reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The stairs leading to the tank were lined with quaint homes, little old ladies sitting and gossiping or buying groceries, and a solitary stall selling chips and bottled water.

When we reached the tank, we did find the usual problems that beset any spot of beauty in Mumbai – the water was a little dirty, there were some stray plastic bags floating around, and so on. But all that couldn’t take away from the undeniable beauty of the spot. Lined by temples, the tank is like a small alcove away from the city. We can well imagine coming here to spend the day alone with our thoughts.