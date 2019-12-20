This Gorgeous Homestay Is Peaceful And Only Two Hours Away From The City

It is the fairytale wonderland package that we all envisioned in our childhood. Hilltop with a view, a Banyan tree with shade under a bubbling river, a lotus pond with guppy fish, and rambly treks to run amok with your pet.

From leisurely strolls across endless acres of safe and idyllic forest trails, to rustic village walks, or a bullock cart ride to a dip in the Amba river, or sleeping under a charpoy or in tents at night gazing at the stars above, to treks of your choice either up the mountain to the local village deity 900 feet above mean sea level or trying your luck at fishing deep in in the forest in a valley from where the mountain streams begin or a walk across the mountain to either Bushi Dam, Amby Valley or even Lonavala, there's a lot you can do here.

Besides the nature side of it, the rooms, for INR 2,956 a night, are comfortable and provided with all amenities.