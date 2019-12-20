Mood For Asian Food: Order Some Amazing Baos & Momos From Bao sum

Nothing is much better when you get food delivered to your doorstep. Bao sum from lower Parel delivers food at your doorstep in the western Mumbai region. Wholesome momos and Bao meals are available at Bao sum. I ordered a bunch of stuff from here 1. Prawns some - It is a wonderful dish which is a momo with minced prawns stuffing inside it. 2. Automatic chicken and chicken coriander - Nice steamed chicken momos. 3. Minced chicken Bao - A nice Bao with minced chicken with some lettuce and various sauces that make it very tasty. 4. Kung pao chicken Bao - A nice Bao with log pieces of chicken in it. 5. Chilli chicken - Nice fried chilli chicken, the quantity was also quite good. 6. Chicken in Sichuan sauce - Nice chicken with Sichuan sauce. 7. Egg fried rice - Nice fried rice with a lot of amount of eggs in it. In all, it was a nice experience as the food was exceptionally well. And the delivery was also very good. You should order from here the food is very tasty.