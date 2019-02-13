This Sprawling Home With Gorgeous Art Work Is Where You Should Head To For Your Next Vacay

Basera is a gorgeous 6BHK property spread across 3 acres of land in Alibag, just a ferry ride away from Mumbai. If laid-back luxury is your idea of relaxation, Basera with its spacious rooms, poster beds, dreamy white curtains, Moroccan lanterns, rarer artefacts and lovely wall art is your ideal destination.

The property is divided into three parts- The main house, and two independent cottages. The main house has 4 rooms and the two independent cottages have one room each. You will also spot a netted machaan that will teleport you to your idea of an exotic tropical holiday at your favourite destination (mind-travel is always free). If you have ever wondered what it was to be as close to nature as you can, while enjoying modern amenities, Basera is your answer.

The property boasts of a well-sized swimming pool, a bar by the pool (don't stop reading here already), a bathtub and a billiards table. And if you dare to cook, the property also has an open kitchen where you can show off your dough flipping skills and much more! However, if you want to enjoy luxury at its best, meals can be arranged for all guests with prior intimation to the management.

Living in Mumbai has a major downside- there is no free space almost anywhere. Basera, in turn offers plenty of that, with an incredibly spacious lawn to chill in. The best part about the property is that it is a pet-friendly property where your four-legged buddies are welcome and can even enjoy lazing around in the swimming pool (the cleaning charges are additional, of course).