Looking For Basic Shoes? These 6 Brands Do them Well
Sole House
Kraft Cellar
Kraft Cellar has a great collection of simple ballets, wedges, slides, espadrilles, slingbacks, and flats. Their shoes are oh-so-wearable and come in cute styles that we love to pair with a pair of denims or are equally suitable for work wear too. Priced from INR 999 upwards.
Vishal Footwear
If you love basic sliders, flats and kohlapuris with an ethnic flair, then Vishal has a superb collection that you can check out. We love their super comfortable sliders, that come with thick suede or metallic straps. Priced from an affordable INR 550 upwards.
Tiesta
Misfit Panda
Looking for vegan and cruelty-free options for your daily wear? Check out Misfit Panda. This trendy label does basics right with their collection of slides, flats, mules, loafers and wedges. We love the slip-ons with funky slogans if you wanna add a bit of quirk to your wardrobe. Prices start at INR 1299.
Velvet
From handcrafted and hand-painted kolhapuris to hand-painted sandals and braided flats, Velvet's got a great collection for daily wear. Prices start at INR 999
Comments (0)