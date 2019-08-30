Looking For Basic Shoes? These 6 Brands Do them Well

Always on the lookout for a pair of stylish but wearable shoes that are perfect for the daily grind? Read on to know about 5 brands that do this right!

Sole House

Sole House puts the fab in flats with their trendy and wearable designs. We love their ethnic kohlapuris, cute slides and comfortable mules. They come in an array of easy-wear styles and feature pretty detailing, patterns, embroidery, and embellishments that make it super simple to find something that suits your style preference! Priced from INR 999 upwards.
Kraft Cellar

Kraft Cellar has a great collection of simple ballets, wedges, slides, espadrilles, slingbacks, and flats. Their shoes are oh-so-wearable and come in cute styles that we love to pair with a pair of denims or are equally suitable for work wear too. Priced from INR 999 upwards.

Vishal Footwear

If you love basic sliders, flats and kohlapuris with an ethnic flair, then Vishal has a superb collection that you can check out. We love their super comfortable sliders, that come with thick suede or metallic straps. Priced from an affordable INR 550 upwards.

Tiesta

Love keeping things contemporary? Then check out the collection from Tiesta. This label's great for those who like the minimalist look - subtle but stylish. Super wearable and pretty, their sandals, slides, loafers and flats give us all the summery vibes year round. Prices start at INR 1199.
Misfit Panda

Looking for vegan and cruelty-free options for your daily wear? Check out Misfit Panda. This trendy label does basics right with their collection of slides, flats, mules, loafers and wedges. We love the slip-ons with funky slogans if you wanna add a bit of quirk to your wardrobe. Prices start at INR 1299.


Velvet

From handcrafted and hand-painted kolhapuris to hand-painted sandals and braided flats, Velvet's got a great collection for daily wear. Prices start at INR 999

