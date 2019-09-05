While some of us love being #extra with our personal style, we know that isn't for everyone. If you love keeping things stylish but minimal, we've got just the clothes for you. Read on for some of our top picks of chic basics that will up your style game minus the bling bling.
Love All Things Non-OTT? Get Your Basic Style Going With These Dresses And Tops!
Green Stripes Pinafore Dress
Puff Sleeves Navy Blue Jumpsuit
Get that power look with this business-ready jumpsuit. The stylish suit in navy blue is smart and perfect for the business savvy woman. With a fitted bodice with a pleated mid-section, the jumpsuit also comes with chic puff sleeves. Priced at INR 1,800 this outfit is from H.A.C.
Solid Brown Longline Jacket
Always on the lookout for a smart jacket to team up with those denims? We know we are. This versatile longline jacket in a wearable Boho brown pairs well with a variety of shirts, blouses and tops to create a casual yet smart everyday look that we can totally get behind. Priced at INR 4899 from Bohobi.
Flower Cluster Print Roll-Up Sleeves Top
We love a good floral print shirt. What's great about these prints is that they can be paired with a pair of basic denims or a skirt for a pretty, feminine look. This is a button-down shirt with roll-up sleeves in comfortable cotton fabric which makes it ideal for the summer months or to layer in the cooler season. Priced at INR 1500 from Fabnest.
- Upwards: ₹ 449
Stripes & Lace Detail Bell Sleeve Blouse
Just because we're all about the basics, doesn't mean we can't add some pretty detailing to our outfits. This bell-sleeved striped blouse comes with lace accents that we love. It's great for work wear and we suggest you pair with a pair of semi-formal pants or denims and pretty wedges or flats for a complete list. Priced at INR 3299 from ISU.
Off-White Dress and Polka Dot Jacket
Comfortable, flattering and wearable, this midi-length dress is a two-piece outfit. The dress is a slip on style in off-white, and comes with a polka dot jacket for a complete, no-fuss look. An asymmetric hem on the jacket makes for a fun silhouette too and creates a flattering look that goes with heels or flats. Priced at INR 2250 from Dorii.
Lace Peplum Mandarin Collar Top
Bellflower Print Full Sleeves Midi Dress
Love the comfort of a midi dress? Check out this pretty number in a bellflower print with full sleeves. Crafted in breathable cotton, this dress comes in a floral black-and-white print. It's great for everyday casual or even workwear. Priced at INR 1899 from Myshka.
