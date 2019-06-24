Bawa Meals Are So Good That It Cannot Be Missed

When flavours lead to goodness. Ordered my meal yesterday from The Bawa Kitchen and I must say, after a very long time indulged in some finest food. The best part about the dishes here as they aren't too heavily spiced hence easy to digest. Another aspect I would appreciate is the packaging. Never came across any delivery kitchen who does such neat packaging with proper containers having the restaurant branding as well as the name of the dish and completely spill proof or leak proof. So that calls for one more tick. What I Tried? NON-VEG TANDOORI PLATTER This was the best and highly recommended. It is a mix of so many kebabs. All tandoor appetisers you could think of like the Murg malai kebab, Reshmi Chicken Tikka, Mutton Seekh, Tandoori Prawns, Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Chicken. Must order! CHICKEN KORMA This is a smooth cashew gravy with finely roasted onions and soft chicken soaked in the gravy and then they add chilli oil over this. The oil part could be avoided so that gravy remains sweet. MATKI BIRYANI This is actually delivered to you in a matki with the lid being packed with dough and flavourful aromatic biryani with boiled egg and boneless chicken. Not too heavy on spices served with veg raita. CHICKEN TRIPLE SCHEZUAN FRIED RICE Loved how everything was packed separate - box of rice, chicken gravy, full fry egg, crispy noodles, salad. The taste was good, not very spicy, cooked perfectly. Some spring onions would make it better. GULAB JAMUN Rarely you find the taste of Gulab in gulab jamun these days. Here I could smell the aroma as well as taste the flavour of rose in the sugar syrup and also the Mawa dough balls were very soft and dusted with chopped almonds. Enjoyed every bite of this meal.