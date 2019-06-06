Bayroute Opens Its 4th Outlet In BKC

New Place Alert! Bayroute at BKC has opened its doors for the public and trust us when we say you will be awestruck. With earthy decor and hot air balloon lanterns, Bayroute is Hands down the best Middle Eastern and South European food place in town with scrumptious delicacies ranging from Egyptian, Turkish, Lebanese, Morrocan, Greek cuisines. Some of them were so new to us with its authenticity. We understood from the team here that since the cuisine is fairly new to the city, sourcing ingredient locally has been challenging. Most of the spices and cheeses are sourced from Israel, Turkey, and Dubai. We went through total foodgasm and wished to come here again and again. We ordered their cocktail Fig-is-tan which has Turkish dried Figs muddled with whiskey and bitters for a perfect concoction. We tried their Turkish Madness which is Turkish Rose oil gel and fresh rose petals used to bring out the madness of Vodka, Gin, White Rum and Vodka. It's the middle eastern LIIT drink. We tried their Kaffir and Orange Tini which is orange and kafir muddled with Vanilla Syrup and vodka We then tried their Scarlet which is beetroot blended with vodka and Malta orange chunks. We started our food with their signature Hummus. This was hands down the creamiest, and most flavourful hummus we have ever eaten. The big bowl of hummus came with a generous side of pita bread, pickled vegetables and smoked olives. It was honestly so tasty we had to hold back from licking the bowl clean! We were left on such a high after the hummus, that everything that followed had to fight hard to match up. We then tried their Lamb Kebab Istanbul which is their lamb kebabs that just melted in our mouth. So tender and made gently which of course takes time to prepare. We also tried their Chicken dishes like the Dijaj which is African minced spice chicken and Lavash Crust Chicken Kabsa which is Arabic chicken in saffron rice with dry fruits served with Lavash Casing, Heavenly. For desserts, we tried their Hamuru which is Pastry filled with Hazelnut Praline, buttercream and caramelized Hazelnut. We also tried their Baklava which we think is the best Baklava we have had in India ever. They crush the liquid nitrogen dried rose on top of it. What an effect. This place has been such a treat, it makes us wanna take a vacation to the middle east.