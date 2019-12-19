Longing To Lounge By The Beach? This Cottage Property Has You Sorted

Picture rustic cottages that open out onto a vast lawn decked out with beach loungers where you can hear crashing waves and see swaying palms right from your window. Awesome, right? That's what you'll find at Divine Homestay.

Each one-bedroom cottage is comfortably furnished with a double bed, seating area, and has its own bathroom. It's well stocked with toiletries, a refrigerator, an electric kettle, and linens too. Traveling with kids or a gang of friends? They'll also make sure you have indoor and outdoor games to keep you busy.

There's a kid's playground with a trampoline and you can also find cycles and badminton to keep them busy here. The beach is just steps away from the property, so you can absolutely lounge by the beach with a cool drink in hand or take a dip in the ocean too. History enthusiasts, the Murud-Janjira Fort is about 4 kms away, so that makes for a nice day trip too.

There's a caretaker on site, who manages the property and will organise breakfast for you in the mornings. For those who want to dine out, there are nearby restaurants where you can enjoy a meal.

All in all, we think Divine Homestay is the perfect spot if you're looking to lounge by the beach, but can't quite get to Goa!