Beat The Heat: Breathable And Affordable Ethnic Clothing

While exploring Growels 101 in Kandivali, we came across a store that caught our eye for its pretty and comfortable cotton clothing. We're always on the lookout for daily wear options that work well for Mumbai weather. And easily one of the best routes to go is cottons.

We browsed Cotton Culture to find a wide selection of work-friendly kurtis - both short ones that can be work with comfortable palazzos as well as more formal long kurtis that work well with a pair of fitted leggings or churidars. Besides this, we also spotted ethnic wear sets that are oh-so-convenient for office as well as festive wear. They've got more elaborate options for that special occasion party you needed to attend. We also love a good mix-and-match, which is why their collection of dupattas, palazzos - printed and plain - and other basics are so great too.

Short kurtis start at INR 499, dupattas at INR 299, palazzos from INR 399, and sets from INR 1,599.