Beat The Heat With The Ice Cream Bakery ❤️

The Ice-Cream Bakery is one of my favourite joint in Mulund West. The ice-creams we ordered were: 1)Sitaphal Ice Cream: This ice cream was so soft, delicious and soothing that I fell in love with this one. I definitely recommend this one in the Fruits flavour. 2)Dark Asteroid: I am a big fan of Dark Chocolate and trust me this is by far one of the best Dark Chocolate Ice Cream. It consisted of Oreo too. 3)Glossy Chocolate Shooter: I was amazed by the concept of Shooter. And after tasting it, I simply went to Cloud 9. Oh my, the best thing I have ever had in Desserts. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5