Beat The Heat With The Ice Cream Bakery ❤️

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

The Ice-Cream Bakery is one of my favourite joint in Mulund West. The ice-creams we ordered were: 1)Sitaphal Ice Cream: This ice cream was so soft, delicious and soothing that I fell in love with this one. I definitely recommend this one in the Fruits flavour. 2)Dark Asteroid: I am a big fan of Dark Chocolate and trust me this is by far one of the best Dark Chocolate Ice Cream. It consisted of Oreo too. 3)Glossy Chocolate Shooter: I was amazed by the concept of Shooter. And after tasting it, I simply went to Cloud 9. Oh my, the best thing I have ever had in Desserts. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Staff: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5

What Could Be Better?

I love everything about this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default