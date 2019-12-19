Beat The Scorching Heat Of Summers With Starbucks

Cafes

Starbucks

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

One BKC, Ground Floor, G Block, Bandra East, Mumbai

View 15 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Beat the scorching heat of summer with newly launched refreshing ultimate summer beverages by Starbucks. Starbucks has recently introduced the ultimate summer beverages for the first time in India, each new flavour is the best way to beat the heat. -Triple Mocha Frappuccino: Their signature Mocha Frappuccino topped with more rich Dark Mocha Sauce and layered between signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate, dark caramel and a dollop of Dark Mocha Sauce at the bottom of the cup. -Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino Topped with rich and buttery Dark Caramel sauce, the new Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino blended beverage offers layers of signature whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate and dark caramel. -Double Mango Frappuccino The Double Mango Frappuccino bursts with deliciously unique Alphonso mango combining with milk. The beverage is completed with a layer of chunky Mango jelly and whipped cream for the vibrant, summery finish. Visit your nearby Starbucks store to experience these refreshing ultimate summer beverages.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Starbucks

Lower Parel, Mumbai

Urmi Estate, Opp. Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Starbucks

Powai, Mumbai
4.4

G-2, Prudential Building, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Mumbai

Starbucks

Fort, Mumbai
4.5

10, Elphinstone Building, Veernariman Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai

Starbucks

Thane Area, Mumbai
4.4

Ground Floor, Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Near Jupiter Hospital, Majiwada, Thane West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3

Near Lilawati Hospital, Chapel Road, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4

Ground Floor, First International Financial Centre Building, Bandra Kurla Complex Road, Bandra East, Mumbai

Starbucks

Colaba, Mumbai
4.5

The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Ground Floor, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Mumbai

Starbucks

Goregaon East, Mumbai
4.1

Ground Floor, Block B6, Nirlon Knowledge Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Starbucks

Goregaon East, Mumbai
4.1

Ground Floor, Block B6, Nirlon Knowledge Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Starbucks

Santacruz West, Mumbai
4.4

Ground Floor, Red Chillies Entertainment Building, Junction 15th Road & Ram Krishna Mission Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Malad West, Mumbai
4.3

Upper Ground Floor, Infiniti Mall, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.3

Ground Floor, B-2, V Souk, Sector 10, Near Kamla Vihar Sports Club, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Thane Area, Mumbai
4.3

Upper Ground, Korum Mall, Near Cadbury Compound, Khopat, Thane West, Mumbai

Starbucks

Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, Mumbai
4.2

Oberoi Mall, 2nd Floor, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Starbucks

Juhu, Mumbai
4.3

Ground Floor, Hotel Bawa Continental, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

