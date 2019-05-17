Beat The Weekday Blues With Haji Ali Juices

Haji Ali juice centre is one of my favourite stopover in Mumbai. The staffs are very cordial and welcoming. I tried their triple juice in one glass and we were talking about figs and in conversation just told my friend that I am not familiar with its taste so the staff showed me the fruit and cut it and gave us to taste. Then they gave us the liberty to taste different creams and choose the best one. I loved their Sitafal cream. It was different, tasty and something which I would recommend it to everyone. Head to this place and try out their amazing juices and creams. It is on the main road and easily located.