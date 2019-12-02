With Beautiful Ambience & Killer Food, This Outlet Will Make Your Day Special!

Toast and Tonic is a new place situated inside the Godrej compound at BKC. It has a lovely vibe to the place. Very refreshing taste for both ambience and the food. Famous speciality is the tonic water Mocktails and the great vegetarian spreads. We stared with this wonderful and delicious drink called Grenadine tonic which was made of pomegranate and tonic water. Also, I was wanting to have something in a pineapple so also ordered for Beach weather tonic so yum I must tell you! Then for starters had Crispy sweet corn custard which was again so delicious and made fresh. In mains what kept us going was vegetable Gumbo a mix of one serving rice and soy mix veg gravy on the other end. Roasted onion, Zucchini and crushed goat cheese was one superb dish. I would recommend this place for a quick dinner and drinks. Very lovely ambience and very lovely food