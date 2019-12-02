Beautiful Place & Fab Food, All Hearts Eye To This Stunning Outlet In Andheri!

Pretty interiors welcome you to this place called the 18th Century. It has indoor as well as rooftop open sitting. We preferred to sit in the air conditioning section. The bar is in the alfresco section. The place is very tastefully designed. It has a fusion of both modern as well as traditional decor. Many antique pieces for there display. In food & drinks, we had * Spice Fusion: Whiskey based drink slightly on the sweeter side. It had spices like cinnamon, cloves n star anise. Loved it as it was on the sweeter side. Just like what I expect my drink to be. * Fruitful: Vanilla icecream based drink which was nice n thick. * Lemonade: Raspberry lemonade looked n tasted very refreshing. Food, * Vada pav bao with chai: This was the hero of our visit. Softest Baos were stuffed with batata vada stuffing n topped with chutneys n small bhajis. These were really awesome. Totally recommended. * Jalapeno Cheese bread: Nice not too cheesy and the addition of jalapeños enhanced the flavours. * Prawns sliders: Shrimps served on a bed of mayo. Very good option fir seafood lovers. These were served with a side of potato wedges. Perfect. * Gnocchi with mamarossa sauce: This was one dish I wanted to try since the longest. Glad I did it. Tasted fantastic and it had some exotic veggies too * Chicken mussalam with steam rice: Not served in traditional Murg Mussalam style but tasted fabulous. * Motichoor Golgappe with Basundi shots: One of a kind of fusion dessert. The overall combination tasted really good. Loved the food here and would surely visit again super soon.