On A Cleansing Spree: Head To These Late Night Salons In The City

Enrich Salon is in multiple locations across Mumbai. They're hygienic, well-maintained and also affordable. They offer various salon services like waxing, spa, pedicure, manicure et all. For the people working late, you can step into any of the Enrich salons and pamper yourself.

#LBBTip: For waxing, however, we suggest dropping in by 8 PM latest. For regular upper lip and threading, they’re fine with coming in even five minutes prior to their closing time.

Closes At: 9 PM {in some locations it’s open till 9:30 PM}