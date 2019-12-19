A Bathtub In Your Bedroom? Only At This Boutique Hotel In Mumbai

Abode is tucked away in a corner of Colaba, and it’s hard to find if we’re not looking for it. The interiors are quiet and it almost gives you flashes of houses painted in Ruskin Bond’s works, thanks to all the fine woodwork. One can easily cuddle up on the couches, read a book or just space out. A large wooden staircase, along with a large hotel sign right out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie, greets us.

Abode is one of the most welcoming yet well-designed spaces in the city. The showpieces in the space have been picked up locally – we identified stuff from Oshiwara furniture market and Chor Bazaar. From recycled books in a frame to clocks from a shipyard to room numbers that have been painted by truck drivers, we loved the unassuming vibe that comes with the place.

The space is creatively designed with teak wood desks, ample natural light inlets and pictures that spell out the city’s character perched on the wall. The decor is sure to put you in the right mind space to complete a script, song or a long pending tune. We kid you not, one of the rooms has a bathtub in the room (we can finally live the wine and book fantasy with that one).



The best thing about Abode in our opinion is the warmth we experienced as soon as we walked in. It’s not intimidating like a five-star hotel, it almost nudges you to be yourself.

Amenities: All-day cafe, a working area, library, activities like pilates, yoga and boxing, relaxing spa, handicrafts store, airport pick up and drop facility.

Package: The prices for the basic rooms starts at INR 4,500 and upwards per night.

#FunFact: The hotel used to be David Sassoon’s home.