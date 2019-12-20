The idea of beer for breakfast manifests with Door No.1’s latest offering – The Bandra Sunday Breakfast.
Beer For Breakfast? Only At Door No. 1 In Reclamation
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Is It?
This treat-to-our-ears brekkie lets you have a choice of chilled beer, eggs, tofu bhurji, masala chorizo, bacon, brun maska or wafer per edu {Persian take on farsan and egg} and a lot more.
Now when life throws an important question like ‘should I get another beer’? Choose wisely. You can either give in to a beery Sunday {which is awesome} or move on to a healthier option with their smoothies. There’s crunchy granola, milk and yogurt and others to be sipped on.
Door No.1 also has vegan smoothies like the ‘Morning’- banana, spinach, curry leaves, sesame seeds and apple. To wake you up, there’s tea and coffee.
So, We're Saying...
Channel your inner Homer Simpson on a Sunday and in case it’s tough to make a choice, ask yourself ‘What would Homer do?’.
