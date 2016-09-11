Once monopolised by Kingfisher, Mumbai has extended a hand of friendship to craft beers and never looked back. There are plenty of options for everyone. Crisp and easy-to-drink beers for the novice, to hoppy and bitter IPAs for the long-time beer lover. These are the five beers which are, according to me, a must-try since they are at par with any craft beers in the world.
Stay On Pint: Mumbai's Must-Have Craft Beers
White Zen by Gateway Brewing Co
Wheat beers are the most popular craft beers in the country, and this is a great beer to start your journey with craft. A German-style wheat beer, it has classic notes of cloves and banana that I really enjoy. Super easy to drink and hard to imagine anyone not liking this.
Where: Available across the city at various bars.
Price: INR 265 for a glass.
Four Grain Saison by Independence Brewing Co
Brewed with Saison yeast, this beer follows the classic Belgian Saison style. Very low bitterness with lemon aromas and notes along with a slight pepper like spice on the finish. Before I know what’s happened, I’ve usually finished two pints and asking for a third.
Where: Woodside Inn.
Price: INR 295 for a glass
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Black Mamba Stout
A delicious beer infused with nitrogen for a smooth and creamy ‘mouth feel’ with notes of coffee and chocolate. A lot of people think that Stouts are heavy, but that’s not true. It’s a lovely session beer, which means I can have quite a few pints of this without hitting the ground.
Where: Brewbot
Price: INR 200 for a glass.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Ace - Cider
Photo courtesy: The White Owl
If any amount of bitterness is not your thing, a cider might be your best bet to start your journey with craft. Made with apple juice, Ace is a dry cider, which means it is not too sweet. Easy to drink and has a great puckering finish which immediately makes me want to take another sip.
Where: The White Owl, The Good Wife and Aqaba
Price: INR 250 upwards for a glass.
(Check out the Hipcask Craft Beer Passport here, a pre-paid beer plan which gets your craft beers across Mumbai for just Rs. 150 each!)
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
