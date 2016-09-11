Stay On Pint: Mumbai's Must-Have Craft Beers

Photo courtesy: The White Owl

If any amount of bitterness is not your thing, a cider might be your best bet to start your journey with craft. Made with apple juice, Ace is a dry cider, which means it is not too sweet. Easy to drink and has a great puckering finish which immediately makes me want to take another sip.

Where: The White Owl, The Good Wife and Aqaba

Price: INR 250 upwards for a glass.

(Check out the Hipcask Craft Beer Passport here, a pre-paid beer plan which gets your craft beers across Mumbai for just Rs. 150 each!)

