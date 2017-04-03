Before & After: How Fatty Food & Weight Training Helped This Guy Lose 37 Kilos

Avinash is a former engineer and although he started as a relatively healthy kid {he was the city’s youngest brown belt}. However, once he quit karate, fat took over, which he primarily blames on Milky Bars and the free tazos that came with Lays chips.

Describing himself as Jabba The Hutt, he recollects his school memories where he once over heard a few girls making fun of his fat, and this, he believes is what subconsciously triggered his desire to get fit. He DID get after school, losing 22 kg in three months with a strict diet, but regrets doing it without a well-planned regime. After a lot of back and forth, backed with research, he achieved a chiseled body with sheer determination.