Before & After: This Mumbai Dude Lost 75 Kilos And We're Totally Inspired

This 25-year-old boy, who weighed a whopping 163 kilos, one day decided to take his life and health seriously and with immense hard work and dedication lost a whopping 75 kilos, and is now on his way to bulking up to get his desired body type.

Back then he weighed 163.4 kilos, and that was surely demotivating. In the initial six months he did cardio and followed a very strict diet, where he turned himself into a complete vegetarian {the meat wasn’t helping at that point and wasn’t needed either}.