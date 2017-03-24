Before & After: How Portion Control & Running Helped This 21-Year-Old Lose 25 Kilos

With a feeling of accomplishment and being in a healthier space, Nikhil talks to us about his journey and it involves resilience, hard work and a fantastic result. Nikhil had a rough break-up post which he decided to take charge of his body. However, he channeled this angst into motivating himself to get fitter and leaner. Over a period of eight months, he lost over 25 kg.

The fitness plan was simple: he started playing basketball more, took up running and skipping {he highly recommends the latter}. Since he lives in Lokhandwala, he started going to his building gym regularly where he took to weight training.

To keep a tab on his running distance and time, he maps it on his phone and uses My Fitness Pal for measuring calories intake {which you can check out here}.

#LBBTip: Fond of running, Nikhil often hits up Lokhandwala back road. For him, seeing everyone around him walking, or running motivates him to push himself harder.