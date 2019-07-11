A Complete Guide To Enjoying The Best Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) or Borivali National Park is like New York City’s Central Park for Mumbai – except it’s not really in the centre (it’s a suburban gold mine) but works the same way – it provides Mumbai the green space it badly needs.

Originally known as Borivali National Park, the SGNP was established as a protected national park in 1969. It's home to the ancient rock-cut Kanheri Caves that are over 2,000 years old.

While it may not be as large or exotic as some of the other national parks in India, its accessibility makes it very appealing for both residents and tourists. To enjoy nature at its best in the middle of the concrete jungle, you must plan a day trip to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

As many attractions here close over lunchtime, we'd recommend you plan your trip in a way in which you don't have to head back disappointed. We've made it simpler for you- here's a complete guide on exploring Sanjay Gandhi National Park and what all must be on your itinerary to walk out at the end feeling great about spending your day here.

