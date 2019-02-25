Berlin’s Street Food Now In Mumbai!

Had been hearing about this one and only place serving Berlin street food in Mumbai. They’ve got this nice and cosy little space in Bandra. Very humble staff and suggests your dishes according to your taste. Getting to the food, we ordered: Special Fries: Perfectly crispy fries with ketchup, onion and yoghurt sauce topped on it. Our recommendation! Classic Doner Kebab: The hero of the day! We are absolutely in love with this and have been dreaming about it since we finished it! Perfectly cooked chicken pieces, perfect pita bread and oh so perfect yoghurt sauce makes this Doner the most perfect Doner ever. We are not even exaggerating, we have lost our mind over this! DO NOT MISS THIS AT ALL! Desi Doner Kebab: A desi twist on the regular Doner. The stuffing is butter chicken which tastes good. It’s definitely worth a try. Of course not as good as the classic Doner. Overall, we had an amazing time at Mahlzeit. We are in forever love with the Classic Doner. Full points for the food and extra points for their delicious yoghurt sauce.