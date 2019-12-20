What happens when your love for strawberry, chocolate, cake and custard collide? You get your hands on the Berry Bizcocho at San Churro for one hell of a sugar rush.
Strawberry, Chocolate, Cake & Custard Collide In This Epic Dessert At San Churro
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
The Devil's Delight
The is served in a glass filled with a rich chocolate cake, chilled custard, lots of melted chocolate and which is then topped with strawberries. Grab a spoon, dig in and you are guaranteed a trip to paradise city. As small as this may look, it may take you up to two people to complete this dainty dessert. You are sure to drool as soon as you look at, it and at the end of it you are assured that this dessert is worth every berry and penny {it’s priced at INR 325 plus taxes}.
So We're Saying...
This dessert is the perfect solution for everything, because it can be your after break up dessert, the cheat day dessert or simply the sugar rush dessert. Whatever the situation is, the Berry Bizcocho has got your back!
LBBTip
We recommend trying this out during the strawberry season as the berry bizcocho is only available then, but fear not! You can even try their all season Banana Bizcocho or their seasonal mango bizcocho.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)