This Bespoke Store Gets You Bedazzled By Its Bridal Wear

Originally a wholesale label, Shree Exports' retail store Aynaa offers a fantastic variety of options, including bespoke and tailored outfits for your big day. A curated selection from around the country vie for attention at the store and you'll be spoiled for choice here for sure. Keeping up with the latest trends in bridal and ethnic fashion, it's an excellent place to find your wow outfit for your big day.

What's more, if you have a design idea of your own or even an inspiration picture of your favourite celeb, the designers here will customise the outfit to suit your taste and fit. How cool is that?

Our top picks included a hot pink lehenga choli at INR 9,000, an elegant sea green anarkali at INR 5,700 and if you're looking to really splurge (because it is your special day after all) you'll find designer outfits like an embroidered silk lehenga choli with embroidery, moti work and zardosi at INR 85,000.