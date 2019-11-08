Get Bespoke Fashion At This Couture Boutique In Thane

Started by Anita Tibrewal in 1994, this boutique is a mom-daughter set up that's all about handcrafted, bespoke outfits in a variety of styles from indo-western, lehengas, sarees, and men'swear too. Their clothing is designed at the studio itself and they work with karigars in Kolkata and Banaras to create their outfits.

Browse their collection and you'll find ornate lehengas with handwork embroidery and embellishments - these are not for you if you love the minimalist style, they are all-out glam! We also spotted bedazzled gowns, interesting layered cuts, and sarees that can be styled in a variety of ways.

Prices are as per request and your requirements. You can step into the studio to browse their collection and find out what works for your occasion. They'll be happy to work with you to create an outfit that meets your needs.