A Pretty Classic Venue Offering Delish Food & Amazing Drinks

Located on the 1st Floor of Vibgyor Towers, Drinkers 51 is a happening place. They usually have a live singer event on Thursday. I completely enjoyed each moment I spent there. On entering, we were greeted by attendant Siddharth who helped us with our way to the table. He was very helpful and suggested us with few of their specialty dishes which we ordered and loved it. Coming to the F&B, we ordered Cocktail: Fenny Funtastic: Loved the way it was presented. This was a Vodka based drink with fennel & amaretto. It was topped with Crushed dried rose petals. The bartender did a spectacular job in making this drink. The taste was just perfect to start my evening. Ruby Red 2.0: It’s their take on the classic & famous Ruby Red. Best for those who love JD. Mocktail: Cointreau Island: Cointreau, which is Orange base, added to Cranberry juice along with some bartender secret. Loved it totally. Worth ordering! Silver Star: A perfect mix of Litchi crush, Lime Juice & soda. Was refreshing & tasty. For Starters we ordered: Nagpuri Saoji Chicken Bunny Chao: perfectly cooked & well marinated Nagpuri chicken served in a hollow loaf. The pomegranate & the cheese sauce over it was adding so much flavour to the dish. Loved it to the last bite. The portion size for this is good. Fatty Lotus Roots: This was the first time we tried Lotus roots, and it was super yummy. The crisp fried Lotus roots in the honey chili sauce along with scallions was delicious. One of the must-try dish. Roast garlic Chicken Tikka: Super soft, well marinated & tandoored Chicken Tikka served with green chutney. I felt that the portion size of this dish was less. But overall the taste was superb. For mains, we settled for my favourite Chicken Burmese Khao suey: This is like Bae. Couldn’t go wrong with this one. One of the comfort foods for me. It was served in a bowl with separate condiments. Loved it. None of my dinners are completed without desserts. So, we ordered Hazelnut Mousse : Anything which has chocolate hazelnut is something I can’t resist. Loved the soft mousse. The Dark chocolate topping was enhancing the flavor of the entire dessert. Club Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake: Usually Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake I have had so far are on a sweeter side. But this one was baked with the right amount of sweetness. My Verdict: Be it drinks or food, every item we tried were just perfect. The staff is friendly & the ambiance is super Lit. Highly Recommended.