Order Away Yum Biryani & Yum Appetizers From This Outlet In Lower Parel!

Go Biryan is quite a popular brand in Mumbai for their biryani. Must say they have earned their name. As Go biryani has come to Chembur I decided to try it. The flavours of the biryani are very rich and royal and not too heavy but very perfectly blended well not making it too much with the unwanted masala. The service is very quick and very apt that you can enjoy the biryani at your doorstep and for vegetarians, this place is equally amazing as it is for non-vegetarians. Must try would be: 1- Paneer Makhani Biryani - a very mild and subtle biryani with fried onions. 2- Malabari Paratha - traditional paratha. 3- Peshwari Dal Bukhara - Dal makhani with a mix of palak made into a thick dal very creamy and a bit spicy. 4- Tawa Chapati- normal chapati 5-Phirni- one of the traditional sweet dishes which is not to be missed. 6- Gooey Chocolate Brownie - old school brownie which is treated after the beautiful meal. Loved the food must try from this outlet.