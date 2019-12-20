This Delivery Kitchen In Andheri Is Popular For Its Butter Chicken, Order Now!

I was so happy when I got to know Goila Butter Chicken had opened up in Chembur. One of the best and well-known butter chicken brand in Mumbai. The Chembur one is just a delivery one so take all the pleasure of having this beautiful butter chicken at your easy and relax. The Butter chicken was so pleasing not too much of richness in the gravy nor it was spicy. It was very creamy mild and the chicken also pre-marinated in the butter chicken masala making it very soft and full of flavours. Surely going to love the butter chicken from here. Do try it out. Must try would be 1- Naan balls 2- Goila special butter chicken 3- Roomali roti 4- Kebab.