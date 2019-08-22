Need a cake for your bestie’s birthday? An office party coming up and you don’t have a cake yet? Or are you just in the mood to indulge in a cheat meal? Whatever be your reason, cake, we feel, is a good answer. We’ve rounded up the best cake shops in town to help you decide where to get your hands on the best sweet treats in Mumbai!
It's A Cakewalk: Get Cakes For All Occasions At These Mumbai Stores
Le 15 Patisserie
Dessert Queen Pooja Dhingra is baking up a storm, and we’re no strangers to that. All those interesting flavours and gooey centres make her cakes the talk of the town, and we assure you that ordering your cake from Le 15 Patisserie is never a bad idea.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Ellipsis Bakery
If you’re ordering a cake from here, their plus-size cakes are all that you need to know about. The Banana and Nutella cake is our absolute favorite!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Poetry by Love and Cheesecake
Biting into a thick, velvety smooth classic cheesecake is totally worth the cheat meal when you’re ordering in from this cute café. Known for some great tiramisu and cheesecake, this café has over two dozen desserts and a whole bunch of cake flavours on offer!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Gaylord
This one’s a legend all the way from 1956, and their old-school preparations continue to bring that special warmth to celebrations. Heading for that celebratory dinner? Pick up a cake from this bakery by Marine Drive!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Melting Morsels
This one’s a perfect pick for that colleague’s birthday! A basic decorative cake takes them a few hours to bake, while a customized one needs prior notice so you might want to intimate them a day in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
The Sassy Teaspoon
While their gorgeous cakes have won fans all around the city (which totally includes us!) it is their newly introduced explosive cakes that has us going OH MY GOD! Get this one for a special birthday or celebration and thank us later.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Fitness Bakery
Contrary to popular belief, fit people love cake! This bakery in Bandra serves some of the most drool-worthy cakes in town, and all of them are super healthy! We’ve heard Mallaika Arora and John Abraham get their cakes from here too!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Theobroma
No mention of cake stores is complete without the legendary Theobroma. Planning a celebration for a special someone? You can never go wrong with Theobroma!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Cocoatease!
This place is heaven for chocolate lovers, and the best part is that the cakes here are healthy too! If you’ve got a party planned for a fitness buff, introduce them to this chocolate-loaded, sugar-free, healthy cake heaven!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Oven Hot The Bake Shop
If you want to experiment with cake flavours, head over to this bakery to get your hands on some of the most exciting flavours in town. Falooda cake, anybody?
- Price for two: ₹ 200
La’ Braco
They might be known for their plum cakes, but their customised wedding cakes are to die for! This is a perfect choice for those who’re planning a special, special celebration.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Elysium Patisserie
Basic cakes, customised cakes, cupcakes or even cakesicles, this bakery in Ghatkopar is run by Nishma Palan who has been baking since she was 16! Head over and check out the wide range of cake designs and flavours on offer.
#LBBTip- They also do special customised cakes but you’d need to place an order 3 days in advance.
Gezond
Here is another bakery that has healthy cakes on offer! Gluten free, sugar free with no added preservatives and artificial flavours, this bakery delivers healthy treats all over Mumbai!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Gluttony
Pick up a cake to satiate those cravings, or for that birthday party you’re heading to. We’ve heard that they use only wheat flour (not white flour) to bake their cakes, and they have over 135 varieties of dessert on offer! Check out their rasgulla cake if you’re up for some culinary thrill.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)