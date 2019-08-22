It's A Cakewalk: Get Cakes For All Occasions At These Mumbai Stores

img-gallery-featured

Need a cake for your bestie’s birthday? An office party coming up and you don’t have a cake yet? Or are you just in the mood to indulge in a cheat meal? Whatever be your reason, cake, we feel, is a good answer. We’ve rounded up the best cake shops in town to help you decide where to get your hands on the best sweet treats in Mumbai!

Le 15 Patisserie

Dessert Queen Pooja Dhingra is baking up a storm, and we’re no strangers to that. All those interesting flavours and gooey centres make her cakes the talk of the town, and we assure you that ordering your cake from Le 15 Patisserie is never a bad idea.

Dessert Parlours

Le 15 Patisserie

4.3

16 & 17, Near Cotton Press Studio, Elphinstone Bridge Road, Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

Ellipsis Bakery

If you’re ordering a cake from here, their plus-size cakes are all that you need to know about. The Banana and Nutella cake is our absolute favorite!

Bakeries

Ellipsis Bakery

4.4

Recondo Estate, Inside BMC Asphalt Compound, SK Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai

image-map-default

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Biting into a thick, velvety smooth classic cheesecake is totally worth the cheat meal when you’re ordering in from this cute café. Known for some great tiramisu and cheesecake, this café has over two dozen desserts and a whole bunch of cake flavours on offer! 

Dessert Parlours

Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

4.4

Pali Darshan, 33rd Road, Opp. Mini Punjab, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Gaylord

This one’s a legend all the way from 1956, and their old-school preparations continue to bring that special warmth to celebrations. Heading for that celebratory dinner? Pick up a cake from this bakery by Marine Drive!

Casual Dining

Gaylord

4.2

Mayfair Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai

image-map-default

Melting Morsels

This one’s a perfect pick for that colleague’s birthday! A basic decorative cake takes them a few hours to bake, while a customized one needs prior notice so you might want to intimate them a day in advance.  

Dessert Parlours

Melting Morsels

Dheeraj Swapna CHS, Shop 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Sassy Teaspoon

While their gorgeous cakes have won fans all around the city (which totally includes us!) it is their newly introduced explosive cakes that has us going OH MY GOD! Get this one for a special birthday or celebration and thank us later. 

Bakeries

Sassy Teaspoon

4.0

Pali Darshan, Ground Floor, Shop 3, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Fitness Bakery

Contrary to popular belief, fit people love cake! This bakery in Bandra serves some of the most drool-worthy cakes in town, and all of them are super healthy! We’ve heard Mallaika Arora and John Abraham get their cakes from here too!

Bakeries

Fitness Bakery

Mac Ronells, 5-AA, St. Andrews Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Theobroma

No mention of cake stores is complete without the legendary Theobroma. Planning a celebration for a special someone? You can never go wrong with Theobroma! 

Bakeries

Theobroma

4.4

24, Cusrow Baug, SB Road, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default

Cocoatease!

This place is heaven for chocolate lovers, and the best part is that the cakes here are healthy too! If you’ve got a party planned for a fitness buff, introduce them to this chocolate-loaded, sugar-free, healthy cake heaven! 

Bakeries

Cocoatease!

4.6

Morya House, G-11, Opp. Inifinity Mall, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Oven Hot The Bake Shop

If you want to experiment with cake flavours, head over to this bakery to get your hands on some of the most exciting flavours in town. Falooda cake, anybody?

Bakeries

Oven Hot The Bake Shop

4.3

Ganesh Kutir Building, 4 & 5, Near Laxmi Store, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default

La’ Braco

They might be known for their plum cakes, but their customised wedding cakes are to die for! This is a perfect choice for those who’re planning a special, special celebration. 

Bakeries

La Braco

4.3

Sarkar Plaza, Shop 4 & 5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Elysium Patisserie

Basic cakes, customised cakes, cupcakes or even cakesicles, this bakery in Ghatkopar is run by Nishma Palan who has been baking since she was 16! Head over and check out the wide range of cake designs and flavours on offer.

#LBBTip- They also do special customised cakes but you’d need to place an order 3 days in advance.

Bakeries

Elysium Patisserie

5.0

MG Road, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Gezond

Here is another bakery that has healthy cakes on offer! Gluten free, sugar free with no added preservatives and artificial flavours, this bakery delivers healthy treats all over Mumbai! 

Delivery Services

Gezond

Gluttony

Pick up a cake to satiate those cravings, or for that birthday party you’re heading to. We’ve heard that they use only wheat flour (not white flour) to bake their cakes, and they have over 135 varieties of dessert on offer! Check out their rasgulla cake if you’re up for some culinary thrill.  

Bakeries

Gluttony

4.8

M-12, KBM Compound, Marol Industrial Estate Road, Marol, Mumbai

image-map-default