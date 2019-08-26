Love Cheesecake? Here's Where You Can Satisfy That Craving

This dessert parlour has multiple outlets in the city, and the loyal set of patrons swear by the dense, velvety smooth, well-set cheesecakes that are served here. With more than 30 different types of cheesecakes on offer, you can expect to bite into some super unique, unusual flavours here.

What to order: If you are overwhelmed with the choices, we recommend starting with the red velvet cheesecake.



