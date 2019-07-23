This Cafe Offers Best Chicago Style Pizza With Delicious Appetizers & Drinks

Light House Cafe is perfect place to have that sinful Chicago style pizza along with some delicious appetizers and drinks. The place is not that huge but the ambience is quite nice with indoor and outdoor space. We tried, -Grain Grappa Cocktail: A bitter sour drink made of bourbon mixed with cranberries and it’s juice. The characteristic sweet and smoky taste of the bourbon goes well with the bitter sour cranberry flavour, topped off with celery leaves. Liking or disliking of this drink completely depends on your palates. -Cheesy Garlic Bagguete: Mini soft and freshly baked baguette stuffed with chargrilled onions, jalapenos and lots of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. It was one of the best Bagguete we had to date. Highly Recommended! Must try. -Penne Tomato and Cream Sauce: Pink sauce pasta topped with parmesan and basil. This one was quite bland in taste could have been much better than this. -Mexican Chipotle Pizza: A fully loaded heavy pizza, this is Chicago style Mexican chipotle. First, the crust and a layer on the top is filled with veggies like corn, capsicum, bell pepper and tomato. It is topped off with a thick layer of cheese, dough and sauces which taste perfect together. The top layer is full of nachos with cheese and dressings, sprinkled with onions, tomatoes and spring onions, making it crunchy. It is a pretty loaded pizza so make sure you have enough appetite to finish it off.