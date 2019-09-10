Best Chinese Food At Goregaon At Affordable Prices

Dimsum Wu, a lovely outlet serving Supreme quality Chinese food. I tried this outlet after work and loved the quality and quantity of the food. Coming to my food experience:- Kung Pao Paneer:-I would highly recommend this starter !! The paneer was soft and quality was so so good The flavours were sweet and spicy not that sweet but the spicy taste was so good! Veg burnt garlic fried rice:- This was also quite good and also the rice here was basmati rice.A bit oily but the taste was amazing. Also, it had a lot of diced vegetables. Wok tossed noodles: -I would highly recommend this to everyone because of the simplicity of the dish and also how flavourful it was. The noodles were very thin and the flavours were good and light! Veg Thai curry: -This curry was creamy and had a strong coconut flavour with a lot of vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, mushrooms etc. Tasted good with rice and lovely taste.