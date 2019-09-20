You've Got To Try Delicious Deep-Fried Crunchy Churros At Pali Hill

The Bombay Churros offers delicious deep-fried crunchy churros that allow you to have in your style. You can have your churros dipped, glazed or dunk them in a sundae. The Bombay Churros has a wide range of Strawberry deliciousness on their menu like- Caramel Strawberry Glazed Churro, Berry Blast Sundae and Strawberry Scarlet Milkshake. We Tried: • Crunchy white Oreo: White Chocolate glazed Churro topped with pulverized Oreo. •Dark Choco Banana: Nutella glazed Churro topped with Banana flavored sprinkles. •Berry Blast Churro Sundae: Churro chunks with ice cream scoops, topped with whipped cream and a heart-shaped churro which is coated with Strawberry sprinkles is dunked in it. Overall it was a great experience visiting The Bombay Churros. Planning to visit this place soon.