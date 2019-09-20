You've Got To Try Delicious Deep-Fried Crunchy Churros At Pali Hill

Dessert Parlours

The Bombay Churros

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
3.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Anant Society, Dashratlal Joshi Lane, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Bombay Churros offers delicious deep-fried crunchy churros that allow you to have in your style. You can have your churros dipped, glazed or dunk them in a sundae. The Bombay Churros has a wide range of Strawberry deliciousness on their menu like- Caramel Strawberry Glazed Churro, Berry Blast Sundae and Strawberry Scarlet Milkshake. We Tried: • Crunchy white Oreo: White Chocolate glazed Churro topped with pulverized Oreo. •Dark Choco Banana: Nutella glazed Churro topped with Banana flavored sprinkles. •Berry Blast Churro Sundae: Churro chunks with ice cream scoops, topped with whipped cream and a heart-shaped churro which is coated with Strawberry sprinkles is dunked in it. Overall it was a great experience visiting The Bombay Churros. Planning to visit this place soon.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family

Other Outlets

The Bombay Churros

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.5

Meera CHS, Shop 7, Near Mega Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

The Bombay Churros

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.2

High Street Pheonix, Shop 5, Next To Skyzone East Entrance, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

The Bombay Churros

Mahim, Mumbai
4.2

Vaibhav Mahim Building, Shop 3, Opp. Noble Plus Pharmacy, Mahim West, Mumbai

