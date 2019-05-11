Best Cocktails With A Crazy Nightlife!

Bardra linking area is been a posh area in terms of restaurants and has many outstanding restaurants of which one is the JLWA. It is one of the best interior designed restaurants with some very spacious and comfortable seatings. Jlwa is known for its late night parties and quenching cocktails from which one cannot resist. The bar counter itself is a masterpiece! The JLWA drown cocktails all of them are mine favourite of which tauba tera jlwa is just so hard. And the presentation to their cocktails is what every restaurant needs to learn. Some unique way of presentation takes the drinks as well as food to another level. Their staff is also very much courteous and friendly and their service is also too much quick. Their food is also good and the jack daniel prawns is so delicious and crunchy. The drinks we had there were - 1. Melon Ball 2. Banarsi paan beer (must try) 3. Spicy watermelon mint 4. Tauba Tera jlwa 5. Maple whisky (must try) The food we had there were - 1. Fattoush salad 2. Addictive nachos (must try) 3. Nimboo kalimirch chicken (must try) 4. Hadippa paneer tikka 5. Jack Daniel Prawns (must try) 6. Dahi cheese ki Tikki 7. Biryani (must try) The Desserts we had there were - 1. Try the creme brulee 2. Classic brownie