This Fine Place Is Known For Its Special In-House Crafted Spirits

Craftbar, Situated in BKC surrounded by corporates all over this is a fine place well known for its special inhouse crafted spirits. The moment you enter you are greeted with a cute little mini fish pond. The place has an outer seating designed like a mini garden with drum chairs and wooden high tables amidst greenery while the inner seating is quite classy. They have some remarkable collection in cocktails which are a must-try for all the patrons out there. The must-have and most loved being the 7 ISLANDS ICE TEA. It was a beautiful concoction of 7 different spirits and tasted amazing and huge indeed. Secondly for all caffeine lovers try THE CURE., an amazing blend of all the sweet spirits with some dash of hard liquor. CRAFTED APPLE MARTINI is another one of my fav and if you miss the Mumbaiya Kalakhatta GOLA try the sweet and sour BLACK STING. The Food here is equally amazing with efforts put in behind every dish. My personal favourites would be Kasundi Chicken Kulfi, Chicken Drumsticks marinated in traditional mustard preparation and roasted in a tandoor for that perfect juicy deliciousness. Chicken Keema sliders was another innovative preparation with bread discs topped with desi style chicken keema. If you are looking for a lovely thanksgiving style roast chicken go for the Roast chicken served with baby potatoes in rosemary and sautéed broccoli in Cognac gravy. For desserts, I truly loved the Rasgulla Birds nest which was unique in look and taste. A perfect combination of mini rasgullas, rabdi and vermicelli nest. A must visit indeed and my new fav. go-to place now in Bandra. Happy Fooding 🙂