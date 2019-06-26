Get Exciting Offers On Appetizing Food And Drinks In South Bombay

Glocal is all about the fusion of Global and Local may it be drinks or food. It is an all day dinner which evolves into a high energy bar, its global in their approach yet local at heart. Every 2nd drink for Rs. 1 / 11/111, we couldn’t believe our eyes when we read this, that too at a bar in South Bombay. Glocal has a new 1 ka punch menu, which has food items for Rs 111. And also for the drinks listed on the menu, the first drink is at MRP and the 2nd for Rs. 1 / 11/ 111. So every alternate drink you can avail the special 1 ka punch price. They have curated the menu in such a way that you can try everything on the 111 menu and have a satisfying meal. The portions aren’t that huge but the concept revolves around trying almost everything on the menu and having a good time. Apart from this we really liked their special world cup menu where they’ve tried to inculcate dishes from all the countries participating in the world cup. P.S. They have a huge screen, definitely a place to enjoy a few drinks while enjoying the World Cup Matches. We know where we are heading next for cheering our India team :P We were warmly greeted by Nikita at the entrance. We then met Mr Imtiaz, the head of the operations unit at Glocal Junction. He was very warm and hospitable and gave us a brief about the whole concept at Glocal. And Mr Dill was our chef for the day and he didn’t disappoint us. It’s a huge spacious place! With an amazingly lit open bar. This elegant décor sets your mood right for a great meal. The service was also very quick and all the servers were attentive. Food: We were appraised about the whole menu really well by Darshan and he recommended some really amazing dishes. 1. Mushroom Gallouti Kebab: 5/5 The softest kebabs I have ever had. It was served along with some Sauteed Mushrooms and Mint Chutney. 2. Watermelon Feta Canapes: 4.5/5 A new concept. Watermelon pieces topped with some mix of garlic and feta paste. Served with mini watermelon balls in soy. Do go for it if you love watermelon. 3. Cornetto: 3.5/5 Mini cornetto cones lined with muhammara, filled with oodles of hummus and topped with some mushrooms. If you love having hummus, you should go for this dish. 4. Veg Pizza: 4.5/5 Mini Pizza from their special 1 ka punch Menu. Dessert: Chocolate Lasagna: 5/5 This layered chocolate dessert is to die for! With oodles of all 3 kinds of chocolate, you'll remember having this dessert for the next 3 days. Drinks: Adrian made us some amazing cocktails. 100 marks for the presentation 1 1. The Glocal Slammer: 5/5 Gin based cocktail starts with some muddled plum, then mixed with Aperol, lime juice, elderflower syrup, red bull and some jasmine tea. It is then poured in a bong shaped glass and smoked with some thyme. This was our personal favourite. 2. The Skull: 4.5/5 Gin based cocktail, with some Aperol, grape juice, sweet and sour lime juice and orange juice. It is served in a skull-shaped glass! And is on a little stronger side. All in all, Glocal is definitely a place to visit for some amazing drinks and food! And for a pepped up weekend.