With An Amazing Range Of Cuisines To Choose From,Pop By This Place In Chembur

Visited Pot Pourri with my friends were eager to go here as this place is located nearby my college. This place is situated on the 2nd floor of Cubic Mall. This place has different cuisines to choose from Italian, Continental, Mexican and North Indian. We tried some of the food item's which I would like to mention here. So we started with Chicken Cafreal which was nice we also had Andhra Chilli Chicken which was amazing. I loved the flavours it was spicy. In drinks, we had Virgin Pinacolada and Virgin Mojito these both drinks were amazing mojito was super refreshing loved it. In mains, we had Chicken Cafreal with Goan Poi which was awesome with a flavour of green coriander chillies and green chillies with parathas. In desserts, we had the Chocolate Pot served with caramel and ice cream which was so nice the presentation was also good. The service was also good loved it overall we had a great experience here!