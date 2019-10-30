Cracking Festive Gifting Essentials: Best Dry Fruit Stores In Mumbai

More than 80 years old, this dry fruit store in Fort is a popular choice amongst patrons who swear by the exotic dry-fruits that are sold here. Festival time is special here- they curate gift boxes that have been a huge hit with corporates till date. They also customise gift boxes as per individual requirements.

#LBBTip: they also sell ready to eat foods, pickles, sauces, bakery products and a lot more. You can also shop for these online in case you do not wish to make a trip to their store!