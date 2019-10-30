Dry-fruits are one of the best gift ideas for festive - with heavy indulgences being common during festive season, snacking on nutrient-rich dry-fruits is definitely a welcome break. Here is where you can shop for premium quality dry fruits that will make for exotic and thoughtful gifts.
Cracking Festive Gifting Essentials: Best Dry Fruit Stores In Mumbai
Dry-fruits are one of the best gift ideas for festive - with heavy indulgences being common during festive season, snacking on nutrient-rich dry-fruits is definitely a welcome break. Here is where you can shop for premium quality dry fruits that will make for exotic and thoughtful gifts.
American Dry Fruits
More than 80 years old, this dry fruit store in Fort is a popular choice amongst patrons who swear by the exotic dry-fruits that are sold here. Festival time is special here- they curate gift boxes that have been a huge hit with corporates till date. They also customise gift boxes as per individual requirements.
#LBBTip: they also sell ready to eat foods, pickles, sauces, bakery products and a lot more. You can also shop for these online in case you do not wish to make a trip to their store!
Shreeji Dry Fruits
While they stock the regular almonds, , cashews, pistachio, raisins, cashews, walnuts and figs, Shreeji Dry Fruits are a huge hit during festivities because of the dried lychee, pineapple, cranberry and kiwi that they have on sale. They also make special gift boxes that are customisable.
#LBBTip: they also sell sweets, chocolates, seeds, spices, sherbets and more.
Royal Dry Fruit
Royal Dry Fruit is known for its high quality dry fruits that are sold at affordable prices, thus making it the go-to place for Diwali gif shopping. They will also help you customise your own gift box with dry fruits, chocolates, sweets etc in case you already have something in mind.
#LBBTip: they also sell sweets, chocolates, farsan items, wafers and a lot more.
Kothari Dry Fruits
This dry fruit store in Mulund is one of the most popular ones in the neighbourhood, and is also a hot spot for those who like to enjoy samosas and vada pavs. If you’re shopping from Kothari Dry Fruits, make sure you buy the almonds and cashews.
#LBBTip- their Gujarati snack items are popular too.
Dry Fruit Mart
This is an online store that delivers not just in Mumbai, but all over India! An exotic range of dry fruits at affordable prices make this a popular gifting option, and festive seasons sees a lot of deals that make this brand one of the top favourite dry-fruit brands.
#LBBTip: they also stock pulses, seeds, chocolates, teas, baking supplies and a lot more.
Chheda Dry Fruits and Snacks
This brand is almost 20 years old, and has grown a loyal customer base thanks to the high quality dry fruits that are sold at good rates. Dry snacks might be their main selling point, but festive season sees a lot of customers opting for dry-fruits for gifting purposes.
A1 Dry Fruits
Established in the year 2004, A1 Dry Fruit in Crawford Market is one of the most popular dry-fruit stores in the area. Easily accessible and easy to spot in the hustle bustle of the crowd, A1 Dry Fruits is seen buzzing with customers during festive season as they shop for high quality dry fruits for Diwali gifting. They also sell dry fruits in wholesale, making them a preferred choice of brand for corporate gifting.
