Desserts are possibly the most wonderful thing about any meal. Following all those flavours and savoury flavours, the sweet indulgence is just the best. However, there’s a myth that’s been floating around for eons that eggless desserts cannot stand their ground against the ones that do have egg. We’re popping that myth, and have rounded up our pick of the best egg-less desserts in town. Go on vegetarians, have some fun, we’ve got some happiness for you right here.
We Cracked It: Our Guide To The Ten Best Egg-Free Desserts In Mumbai
Croustillant, Oven Fresh
Oven Fresh in Dadar is a legend of sorts among the dessert loving community. It’s an all vegetarian place, and they do a lot of their desserts eggless along with their delicious range of eggless cakes and pastries. Our pick is the yummy croustillant. It’s a pastry combination of milk chocolate, French biscuit, Belgian dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, chocolate gelato and raspberry sorbet. Sounds sinful doesn’t it? And it’s completely egg-free.
Price: INR 410 per serving
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Homemade Chocolate Sorbet, Bombay Salad Co.
Not just for their healthy and filling salads, which we love, they also have a mean vegan chocolate sorbet. The homemade chocolate sorbet just ticks marks all the boxes, it’s dairy-free, organic and made with dark rich chocolate, with its two sinful scoops except it is not sinful at all.
Price: INR 170
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Pizza Cookie, Playlist Pizzeria
When our two loves meet, there’s a wonderful creation called pizza cookie. Playlist Pizzeria is offering up eggless pizza cookie, which is basically pizza shaped cookie dough topped with chocolate nuts on top.
Price: INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Ice Creams, Sucres Des Terres
Sucres Des Terres does some amazing smooth and creamy handmade ice creams. They have quite a few egg-less options for their ice creams, and we suggest you check them out for the perfect summer day’s out.
You can order the ice creams here.
Price: INR 750 for 500 ml jar
Raspberry Cake, Deliciae Pattiserie
The raspberry cake at Deliciae Pattiserie is completely egg-less. They’re delish, and are perfect for a tea-time treat and come in a 1Kg option that's meant for sharing. We love that it's naturally sweetened with dates and packed with the goodness of almond flour, almond butter and raspberries.
Price: INR 1,000 for a kilo
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Naked Nutella Waffle, Belgian Waffle Co.
Belgian Waffle Co. does vegetarian waffles which means all of them are egg-less. There you go brunch lovin' people. The naked Nutella waffle is the dream waffle, with dripping chocolate on top. You can even add your fresh fruits for a healthy twist.
Price: INR 160
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Lemon Crackle, Merwans
A tiny bakery near Andheri West station, Merwans does amazing cakes, pastries and desserts. They offer eggless options for most of their items. We love the citrusy lemon crackle. It’s tangy, creamy and eggless.
Price: INR 50 for a pastry
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Flower Pot Surprise, Jamjar Diner
A literal flower pot at the first glance, this beautifully prepared dessert can be made egg free. Think gooey brownie, marshmallows, ice cream and oreo soil served in a flower pot for you to go back to the basics. Just tell them you want to an eggfree vegetarian one, and it’ll be served to you.
Price: INR 450
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Coffee Kulfi, Rare Earth
Rare Earth is a vegan cafe and store in Khar that's got a focus on all things organic. They've got a menu packed with healthy, vegan options, and we're a fan of their desserts. We especially enjoyed the coffee kulfi here - creamy kulfi with a hit of coffee.
Price: INR 210
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Rolling Pin, Lower Parel
Vegetarians, this one is absolutely for you. This bakery at Lower Parel is completely vegetarian and egg-free, which means you have a wide selection of desserts to choose from. Our pick is the classic Dutch Truffle, a rich chocolate pastry that's absolutely sinful.
Price: INR 100
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
