Colorful Appliques, Shararas & Pop Sockets: This Shopper's Paradise Is A Great Find

Right next to the gigantic Tirumala is a tiny store that hoards laces, borders, latkans, and tassels for you to get your perfect wedding blouse stitched. We bookmarked Glamour, for every time we need to add some bling to our wardrobe. Art and craft lovers, you can also get some owl appliques to quirk up your plain denim jacket, or make earrings out of the colorful tassels and latkans, available in various shapes and sizes.

Price: INR 400 a pair for tassels; INR 350 (approx) for a roll of lace.