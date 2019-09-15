You probably have raided Manish Nagar Shopping Center before for the gorgeous sarees and cut pieces that Tirumala has to offer. You also must have bought a roll of lace from Ruchi Collection. But have you gone beyond the usual stores inside the market? If the answer's no, then you've got to read further!
Colorful Appliques, Shararas & Pop Sockets: This Shopper's Paradise Is A Great Find
Glamour Fashion Accessories
Right next to the gigantic Tirumala is a tiny store that hoards laces, borders, latkans, and tassels for you to get your perfect wedding blouse stitched. We bookmarked Glamour, for every time we need to add some bling to our wardrobe. Art and craft lovers, you can also get some owl appliques to quirk up your plain denim jacket, or make earrings out of the colorful tassels and latkans, available in various shapes and sizes.
Price: INR 400 a pair for tassels; INR 350 (approx) for a roll of lace.
Divine Collection
For the times when you feel dramatic and want to add some sharara in your festive look, trust Divine Collection's salwar kameezes, shararas, and anarkalis. They've got heavy zardozi work, as well as patterns with simple designs. You can pick your favourite.
Price: INR 5,000 onward for a sharara-kurta-dupatta set.
Vimal Collection
You'll find your regular-wear kurtis, palazzos, lingerie, and nightsuits at Vimal. And the price doesn't burn a hole in your pocket too. We personally love the fact that Vimal's all-in-one. During monsoons, they have a section for quirky umbrellas and raincoats too.
Price: INR 500 onward for kurtis, INR 750 onward for raincoats, and INR 550 onward for palazzos.
Aqsa Collection
For those cutesy pop sockets with pug and unicorn prints, Choice Corner is perf. We got ourselves a few Pizza pop-sockets at a dirt-cheap price. And we suggest you too get must.
Price: INR 80 onward.
Cameo Western Outfits
Their shrugs will give the biggies a run for their money. And their denim jackets come with quirky applique work on the back side. What's more to love? They've got jumpsuits and peplum tops for you as well. You can call them on 7506590090.
Price: From INR 600 onward.
Shri Art Gallery
In case you want party wear with long skirts in net and satin, this one needs to be bookmarked. They've got them in a variety of colors. And the quality is bang on. You can call them on 022-26371462.
Price: INR 350 onward
Choice Corner
We spotted a gorgeous set of Pride earrings with woolen tassels. Obviously, we had to grab it before anyone could grab that last piece (they're getting new stock again, don't worry.) You will also get sunglasses, beauty products, and pretty oxidized jhumkas from Choice Corner.
Price: INR 100 onward.
Saheli NX
This shop has some really good collection of oxidised clip-on nosepins on a budget, and you might want to buy in bulk. Saheli's imitation jewellery collection is also a savior during times when you have a wedding to attend but the wallet isn't too heavy. You could hire neckpieces and earrings from them too. P.S: Their kundan sets are really pretty.
Price: INR 10 onward for nosepins; INR 150 onward for earrings; INR 3,000 onward for kundan sets.
Neer Dupatta
Neer (no biases) really has our heart, and to be honest, gets the highest footfall in Manish Market because the shop's always laden with dupattas of all kinds. You'll find phulkari, bandhani, chiffon, gota work, georgette, chikankari, silk, and varieties that you might not have even heard of. Oh and we saw a few dupattas with Madhubani paintings on them too.
Price: INR 600 onward.
Daily Stop
This one's your one-stop shop for bags on a budget. Jute, leather, foam, cotton, you name it and they have it. You'll also get knick-knacks to decorate your abode from here. There are small showpieces, clocks, wind chimes, and much more.
Price: INR 800 onward for bags.
Laxmi Collection
This one's another favorite jewellery shop we stop by every time we visit the market. They've got imitation jewellery, bangles, bindis, cosmetics (good brands like Lakme and Revlon) and even wigs and paraande chotis that you can pull off with a kurta and Patiala set.
Price: INR 500 onward for jewellery; INR 80 onward for wigs (its surprisingly their bestselling item)
Vastrakala
This one's fairly huge and has a very elegant collection of cut pieces. You'll find ikat, indigo, kalamkari, batik, and chikankari too. The best part about this store is that the staff is very friendly and allows you to even take a sample cloth back home in case you've forgotten the saree with which you want a cut piece for the blouse.
Price: INR 200 a meter for ikat cut pieces; INR 100 for cotton cut pieces
Shree Collection
Bookmark this store for some really pretty imitation jewellery. They've got pearls, kundan and even semi-precious stone-studded neck pieces that you must lay your hands on. A little on the inside of the market, but this one's definitely worth the visit for its chic collection.
Price: INR 400 onward for jewellery
Albeli
If you want to stock up on regular-wear kurtis and have a low budget then you must pay a visit to this store and its collection. Albeli is one of the really huge stores that occupies the market and specializes in kurtis, night dresses, leggings, and cut piece dress materials.
Price: INR 400 onward for kurtis
Saachi
Another store selling designer as well as regular-wear kurtis, this one's a little less popular than Albeli but has cat-themed dress materials and that's enough to win our love, to be honest. Go for their quirky cut piece prints, and kurtis that won't cost a bomb.
Price: INR 200 onward (for a meter) for dress materials; INR 450 onward for kurtis
Saypar
Saypar isn't really a fancy store in the market but is known for zardozi and phulkari dress materials and cut pieces that sell like hot cakes during festive season.
Price: INR 500 a meter for the zardozi cut piece
Kiran
Again, another dupatta shop that stole our heart. Or maybe it's dupattas in general that make us feel like a YRF heroine. This shop's a tiny one but the benefit is that it also has a ladies tailor. So apart from just buying dupattas, buy cut pieces and get kurtas stitched for yourself too.
Price: INR 250 onward
Comments (0)