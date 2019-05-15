Best Food From All Over The World Is Served With Royalty Here

Royalty is the word for this place and certainly is their ambience, interiors and delicious food. This place has packed itself with food from all around the world. The place personally styled and curated by Rocky S himself is my dream place and got to enjoy my birthday dinner here. Tried their cocktail No. 6 which is Gin, Triple Sec, Martini Rosso, Martini Bianco, cranberry breeze and smoked Rosemary. Also tried their cocktail No. 21 which is Glenfiddich ( single Malt) with Kahlua and espresso. Just some amazement to start with. We also ordered their lemongrass infusion and spicy guava mocktails For food, we tried their ' Istanbul ' which is Lamb Kebabs with Thyme Pita and harissa cacik. Then we tried 'the Beirut' which was mint tangy prawns with quinoa tabbouleh and some greens Their 'Parma' chicken nachos are one of the best we have had in 2019 My birthday cake was 'The Sydney' which was a whole salmon fillet -crispy skinned with White Beurre Blanc Sauce and fried taro salad. One of the best things to have on my birthday. Never had an Australian fresh fish like this ever. Their desserts: 'Piedmont' and 'Peru' with 24-carat gold chocolate bar infused with caramel dark chocolate, hazelnut mousse, butter cookies, the chocolate shot did not disappoint us at all. In love with this place. This matches a Michelin star restaurant for sure!