Give Your Home A Fresh New Look With These Furniture Shops Across Mumbai

If you're looking to redo how your home looks, there's no better way than starting with furniture hunting to refurnish it. To save you the effort of travelling across Mumbai looking for the perfect furniture to bring home, we have done our research to bring to you the best furniture shops Mumbai has to offer.

While you're at it, why not do it in style?

India Cane House, Kemps Corner

India Cane House in Kemps Corner is your best bet to get cane everything. It is a decently big store with cane products – hanging lamps, tables, stools, chairs and even swinging chairs to hang inside/ outside your home.They can recreate any design you give them, or you can pick up the readymade pieces they have. While they make their products in Mumbai itself, the cane used comes from parts of Assam. The lamps and shades starting at INR 750, basic tables and chairs starting at INR 3,000 {and going upward} and a big cane swinging chair for INR 9,500 too. While the prices may seem on the steeper end, the furniture bought from here once lasts a long time.

India House, Shop 2, AB Godrej Chowk, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

Cottons & Satins, Worli

If you’re on the lookout for a fabric upgrade, furniture, home décor and more, Cottons & Satins is the place to visit, with a huge collection of rolled-up fabric in different prints and even a section that has designer print collections. The store is huge – spread out over an area that resembles half a football field, and is full of beautiful furniture, home decor, candles, lamps, figurines, and even furniture for kids. If you ever wondered what furniture for kids looked like, then this is your place. Tiny sofas that would fit half an adult are adorably placed on display, giving you the feeling that the store has considered the entire family as a whole while setting up the establishment. The rugs and carpets in silk, cotton and wool start at INR 12,000, pouffes for INR 6,000 as well as high-end furniture that go up to lakhs, showcasing the eclectic variety and the fact that it has something for everyone.

Godown 1, Mohatta Compound, Off Dr. E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai

Bombay Atelier, Tardeo

Bombay Atelier, started by Farzin Adenwalla in 2013 is a company that designs furniture with a twist. The brand puts the fun in functional by making quirky furniture pieces that are inspired by everyday Indian things. From a table that looks like a capsized chai tapri glass, or beautiful stools that resemble incense sticks, a gorgeous light that looks like the flared skirt of the sufi dancer or even a chair that looks as though it’s about to launch into the warrior pose. The materials she uses are unusually paired yet sturdy – teak wood, cane, stainless steel, metal. The prices start at INR 17,000 for a bar stool and goes upwards. The chai-inspired table is for INR 27,000.

40-B, Gol Mahal, Sleater Road, Grant Road West, Tardeo, Mumbai

Aesthetics, Juhu

Aesthetics is a home décor store in Juhu that offers modern lifestyle furniture and other accessories to amp up your décor game.  If you’ve ever fancied a plush looking living room, or coordinated things for your bedroom, this is where you should be headed. Once here, chances are bleak that you will need to go elsewhere ticking everything off your list. Because not only do they do furniture (every kind), they also have home accessories. they also sell vases, candle stands, and soft furnishings like cushion covers, cutlery, fancy lamps and lightings, wall clocks and wall art as well. Their collection is a mix of things they import from Italy, Spain and Germany, and other things that make themselves. All their in-house furniture is mostly made using use teak wood, unless you want something else. And yes, they make customised pieces too. From INR 450 to multiple lacs, they have something in every budget for everyone.

Gopi Shopping Centre, B-1, Ground Floor, Juhu Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Magnolia, Worli

Magnolia, a bespoke furniture and decor store in Worli owned by Maulika Gandhi offers gorgeous, wooden products that will add a touch of class and beautify homes. Owned by Maulika Gandhi, Magnolia offers all that a well-travelled person with a penchant for fine living would crave for. Walk into this store and be welcomed by of wood work, vintage designs and warm, earthy furniture that will make you say ‘wow’ from the minute you see it.  You can be assured that your furniture is unique when you buy it from here as the pieces are individually chosen by Maulika herself and rarely repeated. The charm of Magnolia truly lies in their collection and display that will make you want to instantly buy what you see. Shopping here isn’t a chore, its an experience and with items starting as low as INR 600 and going up to a few thousands and lakhs, there’s something for everyone, something for every budget.The higher price range starts with INR 7000/ to INR 16000 for footstools, pouffes, side tables, etc.

Hansraj Pragji Building, 83-C, Off Dr. E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai

Baro, Lower Parel

BARO is a two-floor home artefacts and furniture store housed in a turquoise-walled building in the middle of Todi Mills. BARO is the product of Srila Chatterjee’s curation and wonderful hand with colours, and Siddharth Sirohi’s design.  You will find pieces of furniture made of reclaimed, old teak (which is supposed to be strong) turned into really modern, functional statements. Everything from a small bedside table, to a huge bar, a headboard or a great bookshelf, can be bought here with prices INR 10,000 upwards. It’s a great space for all creative people, as they are open to host events, talks and just about anything in the design space here.

12, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai

We've heard that the world's favourite and biggest furniture brand IKEA is making its way to the shores of Mumbai. IKEA is known for its clean, do-it-yourself furniture pieces that one assembles at home. Their furniture is modern, lightweight and utilitarian, ranging across furnishing for bed, bath, kitchen, dining and more. For all those who are willing to wait it out, it's going to be worth every bit of it.