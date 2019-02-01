Give Your Home A Fresh New Look With These Furniture Shops Across Mumbai

If you’re on the lookout for a fabric upgrade, furniture, home décor and more, Cottons & Satins is the place to visit, with a huge collection of rolled-up fabric in different prints and even a section that has designer print collections. The store is huge – spread out over an area that resembles half a football field, and is full of beautiful furniture, home decor, candles, lamps, figurines, and even furniture for kids. If you ever wondered what furniture for kids looked like, then this is your place. Tiny sofas that would fit half an adult are adorably placed on display, giving you the feeling that the store has considered the entire family as a whole while setting up the establishment. The rugs and carpets in silk, cotton and wool start at INR 12,000, pouffes for INR 6,000 as well as high-end furniture that go up to lakhs, showcasing the eclectic variety and the fact that it has something for everyone.
