All You Knead To Know: These Home Bakers In The City Are Cooking Up A Storm

This Khar-based home baker is known for her custom creations. What we love about her is the skill with which she creatively bakes cakes in the design and flavour of your choice. And, all the cakes are fondant cakes.

What Makes It Awesome: From weddings and birthdays to superhero-themed parties and 3D cakes, The Cake Lady can whip up a gorgeous cake for every occasion.

Shell Out: INR 850 onward

P.S: She also bakes cupcakes and cookies.