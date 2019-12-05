They say, when you follow your passion, you really do create magic. And that's one thing that holds true for these home bakers who followed their hearts to bake sweet treats and slowly won our hearts, while on it. For everyone who wants cookies, cakes, pastries and other desserts made with love, warmth and truckloads of creativity, here are some home bakers in Mumbai to turn to.
All You Knead To Know: These Home Bakers In The City Are Cooking Up A Storm
The Cake Lady
This Khar-based home baker is known for her custom creations. What we love about her is the skill with which she creatively bakes cakes in the design and flavour of your choice. And, all the cakes are fondant cakes.
What Makes It Awesome: From weddings and birthdays to superhero-themed parties and 3D cakes, The Cake Lady can whip up a gorgeous cake for every occasion.
Shell Out: INR 850 onward
P.S: She also bakes cupcakes and cookies.
- upwards: ₹ 850
Baking Blunders
Popular for the candy floss cakes, Baking Blunders has been a household name for dessert lovers. Baking Blunders is where you need to head to when you need a cake that is unique, special and uber delicious. They never repeat a design, and their unique presentations are definitely a show stopper at every party.
What Makes It Awesome: The candy floss cake is an instant hit, and is served in many offbeat flavours like paan, raw mango, butterscotch, vanilla, tangy lime, lychee and green apple. They also bake cookies, brownies and donuts.
Shell Out: Price really depends on the kind of cake you order.
P.S: All your bookings need to be made 10 days in advance.
Fama's Cart
This home baker, based out of Jogeshwari, bakes chocolates, cakes, brownies and other sweet treats, and even customizes cakes for special occasions.
What Makes It Awesome: The Dairy Milk Cake is a hot-seller, and we also recommend the gooey, indulgent brownies. She also makes assorted chocolate boxes on order.
Shell Out: INR 850 onward
P.S: She takes corporate orders too, for which you’d have to place an order 1 week in advance.
- upwards: ₹ 850
The Vanilla Bean
This home baker, based in Bandra, is a popular name when it comes to desserts, and is a brand known for delicious sweet treats, great service and creativity.
What Makes It Awesome: Their brownies and cakesicles come highly recommended, and if you’re looking to order cakes try the Hazelnut Mocha.
Shell Out: INR 480 onward
P.S: They also bake gluten-free muffins, cakes and granola bars.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Bombay Bizare Baker
If you’re on a diet and are looking for gluten free, vegan, lactose free or sugar free cakes, the Bombay Bizare Baker has the best healthy treats that you can indulge in without feeling guilty!
What Makes It Awesome: Cakes, brownies, cupcakes and cookies are available for all those who’re watching their diet, and if you want something customised, you have the option to do that too.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
P.S: They also bake keto pizza bases.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Tiffin Tales
Known for her desserts at O Pedro and The Bombay Canteen, Tiffin Tales is a Mahim-based home baker who bakes some of the most delicious and indulgent sweet treats in the city.
What Makes It Awesome: You can place an order with her for pies, cakes, cookies, eclairs, the works! The Salted Caramel Toffee Cake is quite a hit!
Shell Out: Prices are based on the type of order.
Ashey’s
The customised cakes at Ashey’s, a Bandra-based home baker, are creations of art. From traditional cakes to superhero and Star Wars-themed cakes, Ashey’s can whip up a delicious treat for any kind of celebration.
What Makes It Awesome: The Star Wars cake, if you're a true fan
Shell Out: Again, prices are based on the type of order
P.S: They also bake macaroons, cookies, and other desserts. Just that the minimum order must be 1 kg.
Baked By Ree
This SoBo-based home baker is known for her indulgent gooey brownies, an instant hit with everyone who eats them. You can also order gluten free brownies. Other than brownies, you can order cakes, cookies and a whole range of other sweet treats from Baked by Ree.
What Makes It Awesome: The double chocolate fudge brownie, white magic brownie and millionaire brownie are hotsellers, while the strawberry Nutella cake also comes highly recommended.
Shell Out: INR 400 onward
P.S: They even bake treats for your furry friends!
Mukta’s Cakes
If you are looking for healthy, eggless, sugar-free cakes in Navi Mumbai, Mukta’s Cakes come highly recommended. They deliver all over the city too!
What Makes It Awesome: The Royale Date & Nut Cake is a an indulgent treat that you can enjoy without feeling guilty, and comes highly recommended by patrons.
Shell Out: INR 550 onward
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Debbie’s Kitchen
From brownies and cookies to tarts and eclairs, Debbies Kitchen has it all! The menu includes a range of scrumptious desserts ranging from cupcakes and tarts to profiteroles. You can also place an order for healthy desserts at Debbie’s Kitchen!
What Makes It Awesome: All these creations are inspired by Chef Mallika Debbie Khan’s travels, and she strives to bring the best of the world on to your plate, in the comfort of your home.
Shell Out: INR 700 onward
P.S: Their vegan chocolate chip cookies make for great gifts.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)